"Took Roman Reigns 8 years to find his character" - 2-time WWE champion “deserves” a big push according to fans

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant characters in WWE today. Many fans believe a former two-time champion deserves to have a similar character and run as The Tribal Chief.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been running SmackDown for nearly three years with his dominant reign as the champion. Once upon a time, two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross was also seen as a similar figure on the third brand.

Kross had an incredible run in NXT, defeating some big names, including Finn Balor, to prove himself to the WWE Universe. The Herald of Doomsday moved to the main roster where the company couldn’t book him too well and released him in late 2021.

Karrion Kross was re-signed by WWE in 2022. However, he has failed to make an impact even though he had a good rivalry against Drew McIntyre and teased a potential feud with Roman Reigns. A recent report stated that he may be in for a big push on SmackDown. Many fans took to social media to discuss his potential push on the main roster in the coming months.

Some pointed out that similar reports had made rounds earlier, but The Herald of Doomsday was far from becoming a top star. Others noted that he deserves a dominant run, and stars like Roman Reigns took years to find the right character for themselves.

The WWE Universe wants to see the company do justice to Karrion Kross’ talent. The creative team must look into the possibility of replicating his dominant NXT run on the main roster for maximum effect.

Wrestling legend believes WWE hasn’t done justice to Karrion Kross' star power

Many top names have called for the creative team to book the former NXT Champion well on the main roster. He has the potential to make it as Roman Reigns if given the opportunity, as he is good on the mic and in the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned that he wasn’t happy with how Kross was booked on the main roster. He added that the superstar had all the tools to make it big, and WWE could send him back to NXT to reinvent himself.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Stamford-based promotion does give him the boost he needs in his career. Otherwise, many other promotions will be ready to bag him if he requests his release from the company.

Do you think Karrion Kross can replicate Roman Reigns' success if given the chance? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.