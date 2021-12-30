"Took ten years off my career" - Charlie Haas opens up about a WWE legend's move

Charlie Haas has revealed how it felt to be on the receiving end of Ron Simmons' destructive spinebuster during a recent appearance on The Kurt Angle Show.

Haas has known Bradshaw (JBL) and Ron Simmons (Farooq) since the beginning of his career, and he has had several matches with the APA members over the years.

While the former WWE star loved working with the veterans, he admitted that Ron Simmons' unique spinebuster took ten years off his career.

Charlie Haas even recalled a spot from his match against JBL, where the former WWE Champion connected with a stiff shot to his back:

"APA, well, that's a different story. I love John, and I love Ron, but I mean, dude, I mean, that spine on the pine might have took ten years off my career. I remember, you know, John going like, 'get me up, man, call a backdrop, and I go back and drop. He stops and hits me right in the back as hard as you can. It's like, I love John, though."

Ra Teasley @ra_teasley Killer spinebuster from Farooq http://t.co/Xr6aXr7qlW Killer spinebuster from Farooq http://t.co/Xr6aXr7qlW

Charlie Haas reveals an incredible story about JBL

Charlie Haas and his brother Russ broke into the WWE in the early 2000s, and they were initially part of Memphis Championship Wrestling.

The Terry Golden-helmed promotion was a WWE developmental, and the Haas brothers were amongst the most promising acts in the system. JBL and Ron Simmons also competed for the company and were once called upon to 'rough up' the Haas Brothers on Terry Golden's instructions.

The Kurt Angle Show @TheAnglePod



We’re joined by a special guest! He was part of The World’s Greatest Tag Team & Team Angle, it's Charlie Hass! Topics include Charlie's It’s time for a new #TAP We’re joined by a special guest! He was part of The World’s Greatest Tag Team & Team Angle, it's Charlie Hass! Topics include Charlie's #WWE tryout match, the passing of his brother Russ, Shelton Benjamin, his indies run & return to WWE in ‘06 + more! It’s time for a new #TAP!We’re joined by a special guest! He was part of The World’s Greatest Tag Team & Team Angle, it's Charlie Hass! Topics include Charlie's #WWE tryout match, the passing of his brother Russ, Shelton Benjamin, his indies run & return to WWE in ‘06 + more! https://t.co/7onX0uRAdl

However, JBL refused to take liberties on the rookies and allowed Charlie Haas to pin him during their match. Haas recalled details of the incident as follows:

"John could have taken liberties, but he was like, 'that's not right man, these Haas boys are good kids,' and he changed it right on the fly, and Terry goes, 'That's not what I wanted, I wanted them to lose.' Because we would have been south tag team champions at the time, and JBL was like, 'I don't need another title; besides, they are better than us.' It was good, man."

Charlie Haas also opened up about the end of his WWE career while speaking with Kurt Angle, and you can check it out right here.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

