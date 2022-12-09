Top 5 most viewed WWE videos of 2022: Fans stunned as Veer Mahaan ranks second with 1.3 million views more than Cody Rhodes

As we're nearing the end of 2022, a quick glance at WWE's YouTube channel has revealed some startling facts. Popular Twitter handle WrestleOps compiled a list of the most viewed videos of the year, and a clip of Veer Mahaan's exploits from RAW astonishingly ranked second.

The Indian superstar was amidst a huge push when Vince McMahon was still in power on the main roster. While Mahaan has not been seen on TV in a while, his fans would be happy to see the star rake in some big numbers on YouTube.

As of this writing, Cody Rhodes' return to WrestleMania 38 - amongst the best moments of the year - has gotten 5.8 million views. The figure is still way below Veer Mahaan's impressive 7.1 million, which he garnered after destroying a local competitor on the May 2nd episode of RAW.

In case you're wondering, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns got the most YouTube traction for the company apart from Cody Rhodes and Veer Mahaan, as you can view below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps As the year comes to an end, the top 5 most viewed videos on WWE’s official YouTube channel for 2022:



5: Cody Rhodes’ return (5.8M)

4: Roman takes out Brock in MSG (6.4M)

3: Roman & Brock face-off on SD (6.5M)

2: Veer dominates on RAW (7.1M)

1: Brock’s return on SmackDown (7.2M) As the year comes to an end, the top 5 most viewed videos on WWE’s official YouTube channel for 2022:5: Cody Rhodes’ return (5.8M)4: Roman takes out Brock in MSG (6.4M)3: Roman & Brock face-off on SD (6.5M)2: Veer dominates on RAW (7.1M)1: Brock’s return on SmackDown (7.2M)

The WWE Universe came up with some hilarious reactions to Veer Mahaan's incredible achievement and we've gathered some of the best of the lot:

grimmer @ThusWroteRohan @WrestleOps Maybe Mcmahon wasn't that wrong about Veer @WrestleOps Maybe Mcmahon wasn't that wrong about Veer 😅

♤ @_luvohaya @WrestleOps Veer vs Reigns for Wrestlemania 39. Once in a lifetime. @WrestleOps Veer vs Reigns for Wrestlemania 39. Once in a lifetime.

Where is WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan?

The former baseball player has been with WWE since 2018 and only recently began making waves as a singles star with a few dominating displays on Monday Night RAW.

Veer Mahaan was also briefly involved in an angle with the Mysterios before the change in management led to massive changes in the booking department. The 34-year-old star was sent back to NXT in October before he reunited with his former Indus Sher partner, Sanga.

Veer Mahaan has not wrestled in a match since November 19th, and it seems that WWE has a big reason behind keeping him out of the ring. Mahaan is reportedly dealing with a minor injury and is allegedly being saved for a huge event in January 2023.

As reported first exclusively by Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Triple H-led promotion plans to host a show in India next month, and Veer will undoubtedly feature on the match card. The Game's team is trying to protect Mahaan, and you can read more on the backstage plans for him right here.

Are you a fan of the Indian star? Sound off in the comments section below.

