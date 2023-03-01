Top AEW star details the "backstage battles" he had with WWE management

When AEW opened its doors in 2019, many WWE performers began switching to the new company. One talent who has shone since making the transition is Dax Harwood (aka Scott Dawson).

Harwood found early success in WWE under Triple H as part of the company's third brand NXT. However, his move to the main roster alongside tag team partner Cash Wheeler arguably did not fetch the same results.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Harwood revealed that WWE asked him to change his accent when he moved up to the main roster. The creative allegedly wished for him and Wheeler to portray slightly uneducated versions of themselves.

"There were backstage battles in WWE. I’ve been handed a script where my verbiage was, ‘I’m going to take the tracker down yonder.’ That’s not how I speak. I have two degrees, one in business communication and one in English, ones that I paid for myself. I had to fight for that verbiage to be taken away. If I hadn’t, I never would have reached the success I have. Some people say I take wrestling too seriously. I take this seriously because I refuse to be overlooked. I’m making the most of this career." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Since leaving the company in 2020, Wheeler and Harwood of FTR have become one of the biggest teams in wrestling. They have won numerous titles, including the AEW, IWGP, Ring of Honor, and AAA World Tag Team Championships.

Dax Harwood has high praise for current WWE tag team

FTR feuded with several top tandems during their WWE stint, including The Usos. The Samoan duo has even made their claim as the greatest tag team of all time in the eyes of money.

On his FTR podcast, Harwood detailed the similarities between his tag team and The Usos. He further gave many plaudits to both Jimmy and Jey for their recent work.

"I feel, The Usos and FTR have paralleled each other as far as character work, rising up the ranks, becoming all-time greats, and completely changing who we were just a few years prior. I think there is more money than ever to be made with those guys now." Harwood added: "As far as The Usos go, I think they'll go down as the greatest tag team of all time in WWE history." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Usos recently made history as they passed The New Day to become the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in the company's history. They are now rumored to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the title at WrestleMania.

