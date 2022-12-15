Top AEW star reacts to Mandy Rose's WWE release

The wrestling world recently received the shocking news as former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from the company. AEW star and Rose's on-screen mentor Saraya (aka Paige) recently reacted to the Golden Goddess' release.

Earlier this year, Paige was let go of her contract with the company by the old regime as she wanted to return to wrestling. She later joined AEW, where she got to opportunity to come out of retirement and become a full-time wrestler. In her return match, she defeated Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022.

A recent report from Fightful stated that the company released Mandy Rose. It shocked the world as well as Toxic Attraction members who opened up about it. Recently, AEW star and Rose's former mentor Paige (aka Saraya) tweeted about her protege's release. Check it out:

"Love you sister @WWE_MandyRose," Saraya tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what's next in Rose's future after leaving WWE. Fans want her to join AEW and become Saraya's mystery partner to go up against AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker.

Paige and Mandy Rose were a part of Absolution in WWE

In 2017, Paige made a grand return to WWE when she joined the red brand by the end of the year. However, she wasn't alone as she brought up Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on RAW to form Absolution.

The stable was set to make major waves on the red brand and dominate the women's division of the company. Unfortunately, Paige got injured during a house show which cost her career as she retired from in-ring competition.

After Paige's retirement, the stable was dissolved, but Rose and Deville remained as a tag team on the main roster. After numerous failed attempts to win gold, the two finally split in 2019 and started a feud.

A year after the two ended their feud, Rose returned to NXT, where she created Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville became an authority figure on the main roster until earlier this year.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose join AEW? Sound off in the comment section.

