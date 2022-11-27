Top AEW star takes a dig at major WWE error ahead of Austin Theory's match at Survivor Series WarGames 

Austin Theory stunned the wrestling fraternity with his win at Survivor Series WarGames against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. The 25-year old went after the title after an unsuccessful cash-in of his Money in the Bank contract a couple of weeks ago. AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to indirectly take a dig at Theory's entrance video, which was seemingly replaced by a Beyblade advertisement during his entrance.

Earlier this year, Theory was the youngest US Champion and MITB winner in WWE history. Last month, he commenced a feud with Lashley, wherein the latter managed to regain the title back. At the MITB event, Rollins' undefeated streak ended when he won his second reign as US Champion.

Over time, Theory's character has evolved from a selfie-taking narcissist to a no-nonsense gimmick. The 25-year old's win at Survivor Series WarGames garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling fraternity.

During his entrance, there seemed to be a glitch on Theory's tron and instead of his traditional graphics, an advertisement was played. Following the error, Pillman seemingly took a dig at the presentation and tweeted that he was better at Beyblade when he was in middle school:

"I used to be a Beyblade god in my middle school, just sayin…"

Survivor Series is a prominent event in WWE history given the many notable names who have made their debuts over the years. From The Undertaker, The Rock, Kurt Angle, The Shield to name a few.

Austin Theory sent his opponents a strong message after victory Survivor Series WarGames

While warming up on the main roster last year, Austin Theory became Vince McMahon's protégé. The former WWE Chairman took the 25-year old under his wing and highlighted that his persona bore much resemblance to John Cena.

Following his win at Survivor Series WarGames, Theory interacted with Cathy Kelly in a WWE Digital Exclusive and stated that he was able to defeat 'two former World Champions':

"Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley are two former World Champions," said Theory. "Austin Theory walked in there tonight and beat both of them. Call it what you want, but I call it a win. And the whole world knows now, me, Austin Theory, a two-time United States Champion."

The concept of WarGames was synonymous with the black and gold era of NXT. This was the first time it was merged with a main roster event like Survivor Series.

The women's match kicked-off the show where Team Bianca defeated Team Bayley. And in the main event, The Bloodline emerged victorious against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

