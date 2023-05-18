Top Bloodline member seemingly teases something major for WWE SmackDown

The tension within The Bloodline has reached its peak, with Roman Reigns losing his patience with The Usos by the minute.

The Tribal Chief made his return to WWE TV last week on SmackDown. Reigns also made a major announcement, confirming that he and Solo Sikoa would challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions.

Taking to social media, Paul Heyman has seemingly teased something major for this week's episode of the blue brand featuring Reigns and The Usos. The Tribal Chief shoved Jimmy Uso out of frustration last week.

"What can possibly happen next? Find out this Friday!" wrote Heyman

Vince Russo recently bashed Sami Zayn for his promo against Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Ahead of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, the tag team champions addressed The Bloodline on RAW.

However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Zayn's promo, claiming that he was being a "crybaby." Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"We open up the show with Laurel and Hardy, and they are cutting a promo. Bro, what is Sami Zayn doing? I'll tell you exactly what he's doing, bro! The babyface is being a crybaby! Sami Zayn sounds like a crybaby. I should have beaten. I should have beaten Roman Reigns. KO should have beaten Roman Reigns. But Roman Reigns has the championship for 1000 days because he cheats."

Russo also added:

"That's a baby. Put Steve Austin in that spot. Is Steve Austin going to say, 'I should have beaten the Undertaker, but the Undertaker is a champion because he cheats?' No, you're a crybaby. You're coming across like a whiny, crying b*atch! That's what you're coming across as."

Reigns and Zayn previously met at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal. The Tribal Chief successfully defended his titles on that occasion.

Do you think The Usos will betray Reigns and Solo and leave The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!

