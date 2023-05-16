"You're a crybaby" - Vince Russo destroys top WWE star for revealing why he couldn't defeat Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has defeated every challenger that has stepped up to take him down, and during the latest RAW episode, Sami Zayn called out The Tribal Chief for doing so with his underhanded tactics. Vince Russo blasted Zayn for his reasoning and explained why the star came across as looking like a "crybaby."

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens opened Monday Night RAW, with Sami talking about his and KO's history with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The best friends both unsuccessfully tried to dethrone the Samoan star in the past, and Zayn said they should have been the ones to beat Reigns had the latter not cheated.

Vince Russo wasn't buying Zayn's argument and felt that's not something the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin would have said back in the day.

Russo explained how a babyface needed to cut promos and was brutally honest while dissecting Zayn's words, as you can view below on this week's Legion of RAW:

"We open up the show with Laurel and Hardy, and they are cutting a promo. Bro, what is Sami Zayn doing? I'll tell you exactly what he's doing, bro! The babyface is being a crybaby! Sami Zayn sounds like a crybaby. I should have beaten. I should have beaten Roman Reigns. KO should have beaten Roman Reigns. But Roman Reigns has the championship for 1000 days because he cheats."

He added:

"That's a baby. Put Steve Austin in that spot. Is Steve Austin going to say, 'I should have beaten the Undertaker, but the Undertaker is a champion because he cheats?' No, you're a crybaby. You're coming across like a whiny, crying b*atch! That's what you're coming across as." [8:00 - 9:00]

Vince Russo points out another illogical thing Sami Zayn said about Roman Reigns

Russo wasn't done highlighting the mistakes from Sami Zayn's RAW promo, in which the Canadian superstar claimed that Reigns "wanted everything."

As confirmed by WWE, Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge the reigning tag team champions for their belts at Night of Champions, and Zayn took offense to The Bloodline leader's seemingly selfish objective.

Vince Russo noted that from a real-life perspective, every person tells their kids not to limit themselves with their aspirations and believed Reigns going after every available belt wasn't wrong.

The former WWE writer continued:

"Let's go one step further. He goes on to say; Roman Reigns wants everything; it's never enough. Bro, that's a bad thing? Don't you tell that to your own kids? Guys, the world's your oyster; want it all, take everything. You are saying Reigns is never satisfied. That's why he is the champion, bro. That's why he is the champion." [9:01 - 9:30]

Do you foresee Reigns and Solo winning the undisputed tag team championship from Zayn and KO? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes