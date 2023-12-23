Top Bloodline member sends a message to Randy Orton after his confrontation with the faction

The Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently took to social media to send a message to Randy Orton, putting him on notice.

Upon Roman Reigns' return to WWE television, he was confronted by The Viper. Orton recently signed with the blue brand and kick-started his feud with Reigns and his faction.

Taking to his Instagram story, Paul Heyman stated that Randy Orton had 'slithered' his way back into contention for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He also shared a photo of The Viper's confrontation with The Bloodline.

"The Viper Slithers His Way Back Into Contention," Paul Heyman shared.

Jesse Lambert discussed Randy Orton's return during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling

The professional wrestler Jesse Lambert recently caught up with WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio during their Australia tour as they promoted the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lambert discussed Randy Orton's return, claiming that The Viper's highly-awaited return was spoiled to him by Ripley.

He said:

"I actually did watch Survivor Series. I very much enjoyed the match, WarGames had a very fun... Randy Orton came back. I was very excited. I actually got the return spoiled for me. One of my friends messaged me, being like, 'Oh how good is it that he's back?' And I'm like, 'I haven't watched it yet.' So that was annoying. But I've kind of been keeping up. It's very, it's very wild to see," Jesse Lambert said.

Following Orton's return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, he faced Dominik Mysterio in his first singles match in over a year. Rhea Ripley also confronted The Viper on Monday Night RAW before he made the move over to SmackDown.

Orton will face LA Knight and AJ Styles in a number one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the SmackDown: New Year's Revolution next year.

