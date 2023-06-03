Top Bloodline member sends a one-word message after Jimmy Uso gets betrayed and kicked out of the faction

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso's tenure as a member of The Bloodline finally came to an end, courtesy of Solo Sikoa.

Following Jimmy's actions at Night of Champions, Roman Reigns refused to call a truce within his family. This led to Solo hitting his own brother with a Samoan Spike.

Taking to his official Instagram, The Enforcer sent a one-word message, as he pledged his loyalty to The Tribal Chief once again.

"Loyalty [blood drop emoji]," wrote Solo.

Check out a screengrab of Solo Sikoa's Instagram story:

Reigns' actions on SmackDown could lead to a potential tag team match featuring him and Solo against The Usos, as The Bloodline's collapse continues.

Dutch Mantell suggested LA Knight as a potential title challenger for Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Dutch Mantell recently suggested that LA Knight could potentially challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned Knight could be a favorite to win this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He could eventually go on to cross paths with The Tribal Chief. Mantell said:

"You don't have to switch him because he'll already be a babyface going up against Roman, immediately. I think the crowd would overwhelmingly go for LA Knight and just see what he can do. I don't think you have to physically turn him at this point. If he showed up against Roman Reigns, he'll automatically be a babyface. That takes care of the problem."

Reigns' last defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was against Cody Rhodes, whom he defeated in the main event of WrestleMania 39. At Night of Champions, he was in action in a tag team match and was unable to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on behalf of The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief is expected to be in action at Money in the Bank and at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Who should Reigns' next title challenger be? Sound off in the comments!

