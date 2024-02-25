Top champion provides health update amidst injury rumors after Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber emanated from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, over the weekend. The PLE saw two Title matches take place, with both champions retaining their titles. However, one of the champions looked injured after his match, and he took to X to share an update.

The PLE in Australia saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against the New Catch Republic. However, the WWE Universe noted that Balor was uncomfortable and had seemingly injured his thumb. The former Bullet Club member took to X to share a health update, hinting that things are fine.

The Elimination Chamber also cleared up a lot of questions related to WrestleMania. The WWE Universe will see Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre challenge Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins, respectively, for their titles. The two challengers earned their spot by winning their respective Elimination Chamber matches at the PLE.

How did Rhea Ripley celebrate after she retained her title at Elimination Chamber?

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day faced her biggest challenge in the form of Nia Jax at the PLE in Australia. While Jax overpowered Rhea Ripley in certain aspects, the latter reminded everyone that " Mami is always on top" when she pinned Jax after a thunderous Riptide.

As soon as she won the match, The Nightmare celebrated with her family at ringside. Her family was visibly happy for her while Ripley tried to hold back her tears. Her celebrations didn't stop there as she was greeted by fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest and close friend Raquel Rodriguez when she got backstage.

The PLE was an emotional ride for Rhea Ripley, who performed in her home country for the first time as a WWE Superstar. At the end of the night, she shared an emotional message on X, addressing the WWE Universe in Australia.