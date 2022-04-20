"I got to go out and drink" - Former WWE Superstar recalls his experience filming with Ric Flair (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (FKA Top Dolla) recently spoke about his adventures with Ric Flair.

Top Dolla was heavily featured on A&E's hit reality series WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. The show followed Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as they traveled the country with collectors and WWE Superstars to reclaim some of the company's most elusive memorabilia.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of UnSKripted, the former Hit Row member mentioned that he enjoyed filming with The Nature Boy. The episode with Flair showcased the Hall of Famer hunting down his famous Butterfly Robe from his WWE debut back in 1992. Francis detailed that Flair knew the best spots in the cities they filmed, and they had a great time drinking together.

"My favorite episode to film was the Ric Flair episode because it was filming with Ric Flair. And then every night, afterward we would go out to a restaurant. Remember in the show we filmed with Ric in Richmond, in Charlotte, and in Huntsville. Three cities that he had worked for years, right? So he knew all the spots. So I got to go out and drink with Ric Flair," Francis said. [From 13:52 - 14:20]

Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer

The Nature Boy is regarded as one of the finest to ever set foot inside the squared circle. He is recognized by the WWE as a 16-time World Champion, a record he holds with John Cena. Flair was also inducted into the Hall of Fame on two occasions - as a solo competitor in 2008 and as part of the Four Horsemen in 2012.

Flair parted ways with the WWE back in August 2021 and has since made sporadic appearances on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and the NWA.

