"He never changed how he would treat me" - Top Dolla has heartwarming revelation about WWE legend

A.J. Francis, aka Top Dolla, has revealed on Twitter how Edge treated him during their interactions.

Dolla made his debut as part of Hit Row, establishing himself as a heel in the process. Despite being drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 Draft, his WWE tenure was seemingly cut short as he got released from his contract in November 2021.

The star recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming revelation regarding Edge and how The Rated-R Superstar has always advised him on his performance, be it in the independent circuit or WWE's Performance Center.

"One thing about @EdgeRatedR is he’s a real one… whether I was new to the PC asking for advice, or working on the indies he never changed how he would treat me. When we debuted on #SmackDown he was the first person to meet me thru the curtain to congratulate me. Adam da Gawd," Dolla wrote.

Top Dolla has returned to SmackDown alongside his Hit Row stablemates

Since Triple H took over creative responsibilities, he has made some welcome but frequent changes to the product. One of the changes was the re-signing of Top Dolla.

This resulted in the former footballer returning along with his Hit Row stablemates. In last week's episode of SmackDown, Hit Row introduced themselves to Maximum Male Models and attacked them.

This could be the start of a storyline between the two stables that could be used to get one faction over with the fans.

