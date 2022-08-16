Top Dolla reacts to meme about Hit Row's return to WWE

Hit Row member Top Dolla (AJ Francis) recently reacted to a meme regarding the faction's return to WWE.

Hit Row, made up of Francis, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab made their return to the company on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They were released in November 2021 but have become the latest talent brought back to the Stamford-based promotion by Triple H.

After the team made their surprise return last week, Dolla took to Twitter to demand that fans add his face to the "Triple H Infinity Gauntlet" meme. The meme depicts The Game as Thanos from Marvel's Avengers movies, while the returning superstars make up the stones on his Infinity Gauntlet.

"PSA: If I don’t see my face on that Triple H Infinity Gauntlet meme, y’all all gotta fight me… straight up" Top Dolla tweeted.

Sportskeeda Wrestling on Twitter took up the challenge, making the meme and adding Francis' face to the collection that already includes Dakota Kai, Karrion Cross, and Dexter Lumis. The Hit Row member then reacted to the tweet:

He said that he goes nowhere without his teammates, and later shared a similar meme made by WWE with the faces of B-Fab and Adonis included.

Are Hit Row looking to add new members to the group

When Hit Row was originally formed in NXT, the team consisted of the three current members, but also had an additional member in Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (Swerve Strickland in AEW). Swerve acted as the de facto leader of the group, despite the members claiming there was never a leader.

When the trio made their WWE return on last Friday's SmackDown, some fans were curious whether the team was looking to add new members. Some fans even started suggesting wrestlers they wanted to see in the faction.

Top Dolla then took to Twitter to dispel the rumors and speculations surrounding a new member joining the group:

"Guys… please stop adding all your favorite black wrestlers to the group. We not accepting applications at this time. #OG3 #HitRow" Top Dolla tweeted.

That didn't stop people from suggesting new members, now naming the likes of John Cena and Sami Zayn to join the faction.

With Hit Row being the latest in the trend of formerly released stars returning to WWE, it has become part of the intrigue of the weekly shows under Triple H to see which superstars might make an appearance next.

