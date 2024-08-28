Top ex-superstar who had major real-life heat with Roman Reigns open to returning to WWE

A former top WWE Superstar recently disclosed that he is open to returning to the Stamford-based company. However, he claimed his potential comeback would not be imminent.

The wrestler in question is none other than Matt Riddle. The Original Bro spent nearly five years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the NXT Tag Team Championship, RAW Tag Team Title, and United States Championship. However, he was released from his contract in September 2023 after being involved in some controversies. He has since returned to the independent circuit.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Riddle addressed the possibility of returning to WWE. Although he did not close the door on a potential return, the 38-year-old stated that it would not be imminent since his current schedule fits him more for the time being. The former United States Champion explained that his WWE schedule affected his personal life, resulting in his divorce from his first wife:

Trending

"Even though I was making great money, my family life deteriorated, I got divorced and other things and then on top of that just being able to see the kids, then just taking care of responsibilities. When I’m flying to a different city or driving to a different city every day and wrestling and memorizing promos and all these things, a lot of other things fell to the side," he said.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The former one-half of RK-Bro disclosed that he feels better now and is in a different place:

"I'm in a way different place. I feel way better. It's hard to explain because most people think, 'Oh you're there, it must be great.' Professionally my life was awesome. Personally, my life was in shambles. You lose your family. You lose this, that and you're trying to rebuild anything and you don't have time to." [H/T: New York Post]

Matt Riddle had major real-life heat with former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns

During his time in the Stamford-based company, Matt Riddle had significant real-life heat with Roman Reigns after claiming in an interview that he could beat the 39-year-old star in a legitimate fight. He also stated that The Original Tribal Chief was the top guy only because of he was related to The Rock.

While Reigns took offense to Riddle's comments, the latter recently disclosed in his interview with the New York Post that he is now on good terms with the former Undisputed WWE Champion:

"I think when he saw how professional I am in the ring and I also explained why things were said and I wasn't just trying to call you out. I know my place in WWE but when someone tells me to cut a promo on you, I'm gonna cut a promo on you. I think he understood that. Still wasn't happy about it, but understood. Me and Roman, we're good." [H/T: New York Post]

Nevertheless, the former United States Champion insisted he was telling the truth about his ability to beat Roman Reigns in a real fight. It would be interesting to see if the two stars will ever share the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback