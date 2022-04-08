Top female star sends a heartfelt message to Ezekiel

Former women's champion Bayley is quite excited about Ezekiel's arrival in WWE if her latest comment on his Instagram post is any indication.

Appearing on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Ezekiel is WWE Superstar Elias' "younger brother." The clean-shaven hunk interrupted Kevin Owens' in-ring promo and introduced himself to the audience. Fans' reactions to the arrival of Elias' younger brother were quite mixed on social media.

The debutant recently shared a bunch of memes on Elias' official Instagram handle. The post received a response from none other than Bayley. The Role Model had the following to say in her comment:

"I really hope I can meet you one day, Ezekiel. Your bro used to be my partner."

Bayley's comment on the latest post shared by Elias' younger brother

Bayley has a bit of a history with Ezekiel's elder brother Elias

Back in 2018, WWE came up with the Mixed Match Challenge tournament. The show saw popular stars competing against each other in mixed tag team matches. Bayley was initially scheduled to team up with Samoa Joe, but an injury took the latter out.

As a result, The Role Model was paired with Elias. While she tried to get to know him better, it didn't sit well with 'The Drifter.' He told Bayley to leave him alone, enraging her.

“No, you calm down! I don’t think you realize how much you need me in this match—I’m a former NXT Women’s Champion; I’m a former RAW Women’s Champion—you need me! And in the Mixed Match Challenge, I’m gonna defeat Rusev & Lana with or without you,” Bayley told Elias.

Bayley and Elias took on Lana and Rusev on February 13, 2018. Unfortunately, the duo lost the match and were eliminated from the tournament.

The Role Model is currently out with an injury but is seemingly very close to a return. It would be pretty interesting to see if she indeed shares the screen with Elias' younger brother.

