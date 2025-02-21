Top female WWE champion shares photo with Bron Breakker; both seen holding their respective titles

The reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, shared a photo with Bron Breakker. The latter is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Valkyria became the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW's January 13, 2025 edition. She defeated Dakota Kai in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament final. The 28-year-old will defend the title against Kai in a rematch after the latter defeated Ivy Nile to become the #1 contender.

On social media, Valkyria shared a photo with Breakker in which both superstars were seen holding their respective championship belts.

"INTERCONTINENTAL," wrote Valkyria.

Check out Valkyria's Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Breakker is a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2024 to win the title before losing it to Jey Uso on the September 23 episode of Monday Night RAW, ending his reign at 51 days.

On the October 21 edition of Monday Night RAW, he defeated Jey in their rematch to regain the title and become a two-time champion. He successfully defended the title against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus at the Survivor Series 2024 Premium Live Event. His latest title defense was against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII.

Ad

Bron Breakker wants to work with Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania

Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu have come face-to-face on a couple of occasions, most recently during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Breakker opened up about his desire to face The Samoan Werewolf at WrestleMania. He said:

"I think Jacob Fatu and I — that's a match for a WrestleMania," said Breakker. "I think everyone will agree with that. I hope we get to do it someday."

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Breakker set his sights on AJ Styles, as he tried to ambush The Phenomenal One but failed. WWE has also teased a feud between Breakker and Penta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE