Jacob Fatu is the reigning WWE United States Champion. Meanwhile, the reigning Women's United States Champion, Zelina Vega, shared multiple photos with The Samoan Werewolf on social media.

Fatu won the title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning LA Knight. He then defeated Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre at Backlash 2025 to retain the title in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Vega, on the other hand, won her title by defeating Chelsea Green on the April 25 episode of SmackDown. The win marked her first singles championship victory in WWE.

On Instagram, the Women's United States Champion shared photos with the reigning US Title holder along with their straps, and referred to Jacob Fatu as "big bro." You can check out Vega's post by clicking here.

"Das big bro Yadadamean Type S**t us [sic] CHAMPS," wrote Vega.

At Money in the Bank 2025, Fatu finally separated himself from Solo Sikoa and his family after preventing the former Tribal Chief from winning the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

Vince Russo points out issue with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa feud

Vince Russo pointed out the issue when it came to Fatu's feud with Solo Sikoa. He criticised the conclusion to their segment from the latest edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo praised Sikoa for improving his promo skills. He said:

"Solo on the mic has gotten very, very, very good. Almost like he's in a movie. He's doing a tremendous job. But I noticed this a lot of times. They don't know how to get out of these in-rings. This in-ring with Fatu, the expression is 'holding his d*ck.' That's how this ended, and the reason they ended it that way is that they wanna stretch it out."

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are expected to be in the same ring next week on SmackDown, where the latter expects the United States Champion to acknowledge his mistake and declare his love for Solo.

