Top female WWE star claims to have "nailed" Batista's impression after his reaction

Batista recently took notice of a post on social media shared by an old friend from his days as a professional wrestler in WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently took to Instagram to ask her former colleague Batista whether she did an accurate impression of him during an appearance on Canada's Got Talent. The actor responded with a heart eyes emoji. Stratus reacted to The Animal's approval with the words "Nailed It!"

Check out Trish's Instagram story below:

Trish Stratus reacts to Batista's approval

Trish Stratus and Batista were part of the WWE roster at the same time in the aughts, before the legendary female star retired from in-ring competition in 2006. However, the Hall of Famer continued to wrestle sporadically.

Stratus most recently performed on the RAW brand, but has been on hiatus since September 2023. Be that as it may, she recently teased an imminent return and issued a challenge to the current tag team champions.

Meanwhile, Batista left the company in 2010, only to return four years later for a brief run, before retiring for good in 2019 after a one-off WrestleMania match against his mentor Triple H. The Animal is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Batista came close to getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice

The year after wrestling his final match at WrestleMania 35, Batista was announced as a member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. However, in March of that year the pandemic caught everybody offguard, and the ceremony was cancelled. Depsite most of the originally scheduled names for that year being inducted in 2021, he was kept off the list.

Cut to 2023, WrestleMania 39 was scheduled to emanate from Hollywood, California. At the time, it felt like an ideal location for The Animal's induction. Once again, though, something came in the way.

Batista admitted during an interview with Cool Kicks last year that he was supposed to be inducted prior to WrestleMania 39, but a movie commitment did not allow for it to happen:

"I was in South Africa. I was supposed to go into the Hall of Fame, but I was on this film I was committed to. I couldn’t get out of it," he stated. [From 9:21 to 9:29]

It remains unknown when Batista will eventually return to the sports entertainment giant. He self-admittedly prefers his current career path considering his age, but also added that nothing can trump the adrenaline rush of being in a wrestling ring in front of a live crowd.

Where would you rank Batista among the greatest of all time list? Let us know using the discuss button.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE