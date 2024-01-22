Top free agent sends a message amid WWE and AEW rumors

Kazuchika Okada shared details about his exit from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in a recent interview, amidst speculation surrounding his potential move to WWE or AEW.

The pro wrestling community was left stunned earlier this week with the unexpected revelation that The Rainmaker would be parting ways with NJPW upon the expiration of his current contract. This announcement was particularly surprising, given Okada's status as the undisputed face of Japanese wrestling.

Reports have since emerged that both WWE and AEW are heavily interested in landing the former IWGP World Champion.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Okada disclosed the motivations behind his departure from NJPW. He stated that while he could continue wrestling in New Japan without any issues, he expressed a desire to avoid losing his competitive edge and hunger. Okada further explained that he didn't want to rest on his laurels and become complacent.

"After announcing that I was quitting and going on the tour... I felt too comfortable. I wondered what that would be like. I started my wrestling career in Mexico, came to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and became a rainmaker 12 years later. Maybe if I stay here, I can wrestle without any inconvenience. But I don't want to become the same Kazuchika Okada without such hunger. I don't want to be in a situation where I have to rest on my laurels. If I were 'human' Okada, I would have friends here, and I would be in the best environment. But as 'wrestler' Okada, it was different." [ H/T Fightful ]

Kazuchika Okada could have Shinsuke Nakamura-like presentation in WWE, according to wrestling veteran

Numerous speculations have been circulating regarding Kazuchika Okada's future following the announcement of his departure from NJPW at the end of January.

In a recent installment of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette discussed potential scenarios for how Okada might be presented if he were to join WWE. Cornette speculated that the company might adopt a strategy similar to Shinsuke Nakamura's recent programming, involving Okada delivering Japanese promos with subtitles.

"Okada is great in the ring. But how would WWE market him? Are they gonna do another deal where they make the Nakamura videos and do subtitles, and he's an evil Japanese fellow? Or do they make him a babyface with limited ability to communicate in promos? How would that work in a company that is literally monologuing and soliloquizing us to death on a regular basis?" Cornette said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Okada moving forward.

