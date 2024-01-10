Top heel SAVES Baron Corbin from devastating situation on WWE show

The tag team of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker faced the Gallus duo of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

The teams were slated to compete against each other in the opening round of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The winners of the tournament will earn an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Breakker and Coffey began the match for their teams. The former NXT Champion showcased early dominance, leaving Gallus without immediate responses. Corbin maintained their advantage until a mistimed move caused him to hit the steel ring post instead of Wolfgang. This mishap opened the door for Gallus to seize the opportunity and make a comeback.

However, despite their valiant effort, they fell short in the end. In the match's final moments, Breakker intervened, pushing Corbin away from Wolfgang's attack to save him and delivering a devastating spear. Subsequently, Corbin executed the End of Days on Coffey, securing an impressive victory.

Check out the clip from the match on WWE NXT below:

It will be interesting to see if this new alliance of Corbin and Breakker can go all the way and potentially become the new tag champions.

