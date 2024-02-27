A top name has officially confirmed that he's been hired by WWE, providing an update about his start time.

Over the last few days, there have been rumors that the company had hired independent wrestler Patrick Scott as a writer's assistant. The report by Cassidy Haynes stated that he would be associated with SmackDown.

Before this, he held the Deadlock Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship and is a multi-time PWF Unified Tag Team Champion.

As a writer's assistant, Scott will be a part of the creative department, thereby working with Chief Content Officer Triple H. While the star said he'd have a lot to say about being hired in the coming days, he has now officially confirmed the reports.

He said he left North Carolina as an independent wrestler the day before, but now he had woken up in Connecticut as a WWE employee, starting his job. He thanked everyone who had supported his 10+ years in wrestling.

"Yesterday, I left NC as an independent wrestler. Today, I woke up in CT as an employee of @WWE. I have much more to say, but Twitter’s character limit is telling me to take it home. To every single person who has supported me in my 10+ year career, THANK YOU ❤️," Scott wrote.

Triple H and WWE have a lot to work on with major wrestling deals

The company finalized several major deals where RAW would be moving to Netflix, SmackDown would go to USA Network, and NXT would move to The CW.

Earlier today, Triple H also posted about a meeting he and Shawn Michaels had with the CW about the show.

With the company making major moves and becoming hotter than ever, it may be an excellent time to join.

