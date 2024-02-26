WWE makes major new hire for SmackDown - Reports

WWE has reportedly made a major new hire for SmackDown. The promotion just held WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. With that event now in the books, the card for WWE WrestleMania 40 is starting to become clear.

Drew McIntyre emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber match after Logan Paul knocked out Randy Orton with brass knuckles. Drew McIntyre capitalized and earned the right to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Becky Lynch outlasted five other women to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and is now scheduled to battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

According to a new report from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, WWE has hired former wrestler Patrick Scott as a writer's assistant on SmackDown. The report noted Patrick Scott is a former Deadlock Pro Wrestling World's Tag Team Champion alongside Chance Rizer and is also a two-time PWF Unified Tag Team Champion.

Patrick Scott recently posted a cryptic message on social media claiming that he will have much more to say in the coming days.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager not impressed with AJ Styles' current storyline on SmackDown

AJ Styles has been involved in a bitter rivalry with LA Knight as of late on the blue brand. LA Knight replaced AJ Styles in the tag team match with John Cena against The Bloodline last year at Fastlane.

Styles still has not gotten over Knight replacing him in the match and attacked The Megastar during the Men's Elimination Chamber match last night at the premium live event. Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell claimed that he was not feeling the chemistry between the two veterans, and the storyline has not resonated with him.

"I just don't see it. I don't feel the chemistry yet. You feel the chemistry between Roman and The Rock. You feel that. But here you got two guys in a tag team that I haven't seen on TV in months... We know that they are connected, but for them all of a sudden to have a disagreement? Ehh. Didn't do anything for me," Dutch Mantell said. [57:51 - 58:29]

Expand Tweet

This Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown will take place in Glendale, Arizona. It will be fascinating to see if LA Knight will respond to AJ Styles' attack on Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Are you invested in the rivalry between LA Knight and AJ Styles on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.