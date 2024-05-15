Top name isn't happy with Becky Lynch associating herself with Sami Zayn

A top name has sent multiple comments roasting Sami Zayn on his latest picture with Becky Lynch. The name in question is Johnny Knoxville.

At WrestleMania 38, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn in an "Anything Goes" match. Fans universally lauded the match, and both were praised for their performances that night.

Sami recently shared a backstage picture from this week's RAW, posing with Becky Lynch.

Knoxville noticed the post and couldn't help but add multiple comments, roasting Zayn.

"What a shame, the poor audience had to watch you bomb all night and then get humiliated by me and WeeMan AGAIN! @beckylynchwwe was terrific though. Why she associates herself with the likes of you I will never know."

Check out all of his comments below:

Knoxville's remarks (via Sami's Instagram)

Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn are incredibly close in real life

Fans of Lynch and Zayn are aware that the two WWE Superstars are the best of friends in real life. Last year, he and Kevin Owens headlined Night One of WrestleMania 39. The duo defeated The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and received a massive pop from the fans in attendance.

Becky Lynch later penned a heartfelt message revealing that she couldn't control her tears when she saw them win.

"17 years ago, I met Kevin and Sami on a poorly organized wrestling tour in Italy. After a week I knew we would be friends for life, but they’re like brothers to me now. I’m not too proud to admit I cried like a baby watching them win the main event of WrestleMania last Saturday. They deserve all the success in the world.”

Zayn won the Intercontinental Title from Gunther at WrestleMania XL. With the big win, he ended The Ring General's near two-year run as champion. Sami is set to defend the title in a Triple-Threat match at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

Do you want to see another match between Zayn and Knoxville?

