Top name made controversial WrestleMania reference at show this weekend; WWE censored it originally

WWE was once forced to censor a WrestleMania moment because of the alleged vulgarity of it - two years before they fully transitioned into the PG Era. This past weekend at Bound for Glory, Mickie James made a direct reference to a controversial WrestleMania moment.

IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2023 featured a Knockouts Championship match between reigning Champion Trinity, fka Naomi, and future Hall of Famer Mickie James. While Mickie fell short, that didn't stop her from making a reference to the controversial WrestleMania 22 moment that was possibly her biggest in WWE.

In case some don't remember, it was a rather adult gesture that Mickie James made towards Trish Stratus, before beating her to win her first of several Women's Championships. She again made that controversial reference from her early days this past weekend at Bound for Glory.

WWE was forced to censor that moment because it was supposedly unscripted, and got her some heat. However, the match at WrestleMania 22 is still widely regarded as one of the best women's matches of that era, and they received a standing ovation backstage post-bout.

Another former WWE star wants to retire Mickie James

Trinity may have put Mickie James aside, and embraced her in an emotional post-match moment at Bound for Glory, but her ex-partner Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Moné, stated her intention to retire Mickie James at IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking at Planet Comic Con in Kansas City, Moné stated that she has never had a singles match with Mickie James, and intends to retire her:

"I definitely believe in 2023 that I can definitely make that dream come true. I definitely would love to face Mickie James and retire her a**; send her back to that rodeo, and ride that horse. Bye Mickie," said Mercedes Moné. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

