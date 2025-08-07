Top RAW star getting married in 2 weeks; WWE has given him time off

The wedding bells will soon be ringing for a top WWE Superstar as he prepares to embark on the next chapter of his life. Fresh off his win at SummerSlam, Logan Paul announced his wedding date.

The Maverick has been dating a Danish model, Nina Agdal, since 2022. The two got engaged the following year and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Esmé, in September 2024.

He and his fiancée are now set to tie the knot this month.

During the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul revealed that he would be getting married in two weeks.

"Show some respect to me, your friend who’s getting married in two weeks."

The former United States Champion said WWE has given him some time off, though he would like to show up for work before his wedding.

"They did give me [time off]. I’m honestly ready to go to like SmackDown before the wedding. I don’t care. Like I love working. We’ll see. You know, you guys are working week in and week out. The least I could do is offer to do the same." (From 3:46 to 4:17)

You can check out the full episode below:

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate the Soon-to-be-wed couple, Logan Paul and Nina Agdal!

Logan Paul was last seen in action on Night One of SummerSlam, where he joined forces with Drew McIntyre to beat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match.

It looks like he will remain off WWE TV for the rest of the month, possibly missing Clash in Paris.

If you carry quotes from the article, please credit the IMPAULSIVE podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

