Top RAW star mocks Becky Lynch following WWE Draft 2023

Becky Lynch's future has been the talk of the town as the WWE Universe is concerned about The Man's sudden absence from weekly television. Meanwhile, former Women's Champion and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has continued to mock Lynch following the events of the 2023 Draft.

Becky Lynch was recently embroiled in a feud with Damage CTRL alongside Trish Stratus and Lita. The babyface trio defeated the Bayley-led faction in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

Last month, Lynch lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as Stratus cost her the title. After a brutal attack from the Hall of Famer, Lynch has been absent from the red brand. Today, the Canadian star took to Twitter to mock her former ally by posting a photoshopped graphic of the RAW roster following the Draft. Stratus wrote:

"Now that’s a good looking roster @WWE #WWERaw."

Stratus cropped Lynch out of the official roster graphic posted by WWE and added her own render to it. It will be interesting to see if and when the two stars collide inside the squared circle.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are reportedly set to feud this summer

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus came out of retirement to help Lita and Becky Lynch in the duo's feud against Damage CTRL. She even assisted them in capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Despite being on the winning side at WrestleMania 39, Stratus started to hint at being dissatisfied with her role in the trio. Last month on RAW, she assaulted Lita before her tag title defense and replaced the Hall of Famer in the match.

Stratus and Becky Lynch's loss against Rodriguez and Morgan led to the legend turning on The Man. According to a recent report, the duo is scheduled to feud this summer after Lynch's eventual return.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam. The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see when The Man returns to weekly television to continue her rivalry against WWE Hall of Famer, which could culminate at SummerSlam 2023.

