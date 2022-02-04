"People can't shut up about me" - Top RAW star says he's paid to talk trash about Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are among the final "larger-than-life" superstars that WWE has today. A certain RAW superstar has called both stars out more than once and has faced the repercussions for it as well. He explained how it benefited his career.

Few superstars in WWE have been pushed in the last six to seven years the way Goldberg and Lesnar have. This April will mark 10 years since The Beast Incarnate's return to the company, and this October will mark six years since the WCW icon's return.

One name who has actively called out both men is former RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle. The King Of Bros used their names to stay in the headlines, and it wasn't always well received. While it was clear that he was doing the best he could to get himself in a big spot, he was told off by both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar backstage on different occasions.

On an appearance on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, Riddle explained that trash-talking talking the two legends has benefited him:

“I don’t know what everybody else is getting paid to do. I know why I’m here and I’m still valuable, and it’s because every week there’s a new article, good or bad. People can’t shut up about me. It’s because I talk as much trash as I do and I don’t give a damn about anything. People love that,” said Riddle.

He also explained how Roman Reigns being allowed to "be himself" has instantly made him more popular than he ever has been:

“Why do you think Roman Reigns is so popular now? The whole time they were trying to push him down your throat, people were like, ‘Roman sucks.’ Now he’s a bad guy and he’s mean, but he’s cool. He does what he wants. He’s the Chief. He probably sells more merch and has more fans now than when he was 100% babyface,” added Riddle. (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Will Riddle ever get to face Goldberg or Brock Lesnar?

With Goldberg revealing that he only has one match left in his WWE contract, he told Sports Illustrated last month that if the company wants more out of him, he is willing to talk.

However, the interaction between Goldberg and Riddle was captured on video backstage at SummerSlam 2019, with the legend being visibly unreceptive towards the young star after all the trash he spoke about him earlier.

Riddle also revealed that Brock Lesnar went up to him backstage and told him to stop taking his name and that a match between them was never going to happen. The King of Bros said that he knew Lesnar didn't like him or see value in him, but he plans to keep increasing his stock until The Beast Incarnate can't deny him the opportunity anymore.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given how Riddle's popularity has soared in the last year alone, he might be heading in the right direction.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das