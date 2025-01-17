Top RAW star willing to step away from WWE if Nick Khan fails to match mega outside offer

A current RAW Superstar is ready to step away from the promotion if WWE President Nick Khan fails to match the offer he has received. Logan Paul recently sent a message regarding the reports of a mega match that has been doing the rounds.

Fans all over the world are buzzing about the possibility of Logan Paul facing Conor McGregor in a boxing match. Last December, the Notorious One revealed that he was in "preliminary agreements" with billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to make the potential $500 million fight happen in India.

According to rumors, the two megastars would be paid $250 million each for a potential clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai later this year. However, UFC President Dana White shot down the idea and said he hopes to see Conor McGregor return to UFC in the fall of this year.

Earlier today, Logan Paul uploaded a new Vlog on his YouTube channel titled "Am I Fighting Conor McGregor?" In the video, he shared a snippet of his conversation with Conor McGregor about the fight. The Notorious One was optimistic about the idea of facing the former WWE United States Champion.

Paul later said he would be open to fighting McGregor even if he had to step away from WWE for a while. The 29-year-old RAW Superstar, however, said he would back down from the fight if Nick Khan matches Ambani's offer.

“If Conor McGregor wants to fight, we are running it. I mean, bro, it’s an epic fight…It would be something I’d like step away from the WWE for a second to go do. $250 million, Rob [WWE writer]. $250 million, bro. I've got to take that. Unless, hey, if Nick Khan matches that, I’ll stay in the WWE," he said. [From 1:12 to:1:37]

What's next for Logan Paul in WWE?

Triple H moved Logan Paul to the RAW roster during the transfer window. With Royal Rumble right around the corner, one would expect The Maverick to enter the 30-man battle royal.

During the behind-the-scenes footage of the RAW on Netflix Premiere, Logan Paul addressed the possibility of facing John Cena during the latter's retirement tour.

"I think I'm gonna hurt John to be honest with you. I get in the ring with him, it'd be an honor but, man, I'm tired of beating up these legends, to be honest with you. I beat up Roman [Reigns]. I beat up on Cody [Rhodes]. If I gotta beat up on John, I'll do it. But, like, I prefer a challenge, bro."

Recent rumors have suggested that WWE has plans for Logan Paul to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

If that is indeed the direction, it will be interesting to see how the Ultimate Influencer will find his way into the title picture.

