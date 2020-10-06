Top RAW superstar gets pinned for the first time in 11 months by Randy Orton

The main event of RAW saw Randy Orton team up with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to take on the trio of Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits.

Drew McIntyre has been in a feud with Randy Orton since the summer of 2020 after The Viper called him out for a SummerSlam title match. While Randy Orton is on a 3-PPV losing skid after losing to Drew McIntyre twice and Keith Lee once, he has remained in the WWE title picture.

Randy Orton opened the episode of RAW talking about what he did to the legends in their party and the assault that ensued. He would challenge Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match inside Hell in a Cell before getting caught and attacked by the Scotsman.

While Drew McIntyre accepted the challenge to have his first-ever Hell in a Cell match, the night didn't end well for him. Randy Orton pinned Drew McIntyre to get the win for his team - marking the first time that Drew McIntyre has been pinned since Survivor Series 2019. On that occasion, it was Roman Reigns who eliminated him from Team RAW.

The last time that Drew McIntyre was pinned in a singles match was on RAW in late August 2019.

How did Drew McIntyre go so long without a pinfall loss until Randy Orton?

Drew McIntyre is the perfect example of how WWE can push a superstar all the way to the top while slowly pushing and protecting them. When looking back on the year between his last pinfall and now, it's clear that WWE took a careful approach rather than the mistakes they made with Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre was never heavily-featured as a central character until he won the Royal Rumble 2020. Instead, he simply won every match he was a part of but WWE made sure that he built his momentum slowly but surely.

The timing was perfect for him at WrestleMania 36 and he's now in his most significant feud so far against Randy Orton. Many believe that Hell in a Cell will be the end of Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign and the start of Randy Orton's 14th reign as World Champion.

It's going to be interesting to see how the feud and the match play out for Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.