Top SmackDown star makes surprising appearance on RAW and saves Jey Uso

In a huge moment after the main event of WWE RAW after Clash in Paris 2025, a defeated Jey Uso was on the verge of another brutal assault from The Vision, only to be rescued by a top SmackDown star who teased a reunion.The main event of RAW saw LA Knight and Jey Uso unsuccessfully team up against Bron Breakker and &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed. The outcome was of little doubt as Breakker got the pin over Uso, continuing his run of dominance on the red brand. However, knowing The Vision, who didn't have Paul Heyman by their side, meant that there were no restrictions. Not that it would have stopped them anyway.In a huge moment right before RAW went off the air, Jey Uso's brother, Jimmy Uso, returned with a steel chair in hand and successfully drove Breakker and Reed away. They didn't seem to want anything to do with him, and the show ended with them walking away while Big Jim checked on his brother. Jimmy, a SmackDown star, teased a reunion with his brother on the red brand. And interestingly enough, Jey told his twin that he needed him, so the reunion might just be on.Jimmy Uso was always expected to join the RAW roster at some point after his wife Naomi became the Women's World Champion. While her pregnancy meant that she had to head away, there is technically no storyline left for Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.He seems to have wrapped up whatever needed to be done on SmackDown, and it makes sense to be on RAW with his brother again. Now that Roman Reigns has been written off for the foreseeable future (and may only return for Survivor Series: WarGames), Jimmy Uso will be the next to join the battle against The Vision.