Top SmackDown star reacts to Vince McMahon's rumored sale of WWE

Following Vince McMahon's shocking return to WWE's Board of Directors, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has given his thoughts on the rumored sale of the company.

In the past week, Vince has rejoined the company's board as the Executive Chairman. He is reportedly set to oversee WWE's strategic alternatives and a potential sale.

During a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Gunther was asked about the possibility of WWE being sold in the near future. He responded by saying the following:

"I mean, rumors are rumors. And at the end of the day, I’m not the CEO. I’m a wrestler. So, I focus on what I do in the ring and leave the business to the people that do business." (H/T Dallas Morning News)

As of now, the promotion is allegedly exploring its options as a potential deal for sale is not yet finalized.

Wrestling veteran reacts to Vince McMahon's return

Having been away from the company for just six months, many are still processing Vince McMahon's initial departure, let alone his recent comeback.

On his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette spoke about the surprise return of the 77-year-old promoter as well as his intentions toward WWE's future.

"The boss is back, baby! And once again, I think it amounts to whoever is gonna play ball in the vision that Vince sees, whatever he is trying to do. Is he trying to sell it? Is he trying to take it back over and, as you said, take it private?" (H/T Sportskeeda)

Currently, Vince is only back as a board member. However, it would not be surprising if he returned to his role as head of WWE creative.

