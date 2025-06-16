Top SmackDown star selected to end John Cena's Undisputed Title reign by legendary former WWE manager 

John Cena's run as the Undisputed WWE Champion is arguably one of the most major storylines currently unfolding in the Stamford-based promotion. While numerous stars have been tipped to dethrone Cena down the line, Jim Cornette firmly believes it should be Cody Rhodes who wins his gold back eventually.

The Leader of Cenation's 17th reign with the World Title began at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated The American Nightmare in the main event of the premium live event. Cody has already regained some lost ground by pinning John Cena at Money in the Bank 2025, meaning he's likely to get a title shot sooner or later.

Though Cena is gearing up to defend his Undisputed WWE Title against CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025, Jim Cornette thinks Cody Rhodes is the ideal candidate to end John Cena's reign. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette explained that not having Cody win back the title could damage his reputation in the long run.

"I think Cody has to be the one to win it back eventually, or else, boy, I think that did do damage. Right now, you know there’s still a chance to straighten this out." (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Check out the video below:

Peter Rosenberg wants to see R-Truth dethrone John Cena for the Undisputed Title

R-Truth, now known as Ron Killings, has already made his intentions clear by first attacking Cena at Money in the Bank 2025 and then twice at last week's SmackDown. On a recent edition of his Cheap Heat podcast, Peter Rosenberg expressed his desire to see Killings win the Undisputed WWE Title from John Cena.

The WWE analyst also mentioned that the veteran performer had tons of fan support and was also proving to be a significant draw for the company.

"I would love to see Ron Killings get a world championship. I know I have talked about that. It would work. R-Truth getting a run with the title, even at this age, would work. It would be awesome, and I see a bunch of people now saying that now that we are seeing how organic this is, now that we are seeing the stats, which are saying his segment got more views than [John] Cena and [CM] Punk. 'Yo, maybe he is the guy to dethrone John Cena.' I am not saying he is, but I am not saying he is not."

The Undisputed WWE Champion has already been announced to face Ron Killings in a non-title match on this week's SmackDown. It's safe to say that if the 53-year-old star manages to pull off a win, it could get him a title shot very soon.

