Top star is behind major betrayal in The Bloodline, thinks WWE personality, and it's not The Rock or Roman Reigns

WWE personality Sam Roberts believes Solo Sikoa is the one who decided to take out Jimmy Uso after WrestleMania XL.

On the first SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa and the newest member of The Bloodline, Tama Tonga, surprisingly attacked Jimmy Uso, seemingly kicking him out of the group. While Paul Heyman looked shocked and tried to call Roman Reigns, The Enforcer smashed his phone. Tonga later informed The Wiseman that his attack on Jimmy was by orders of The Tribal Chief.

Since then, fans have been speculating who was behind that order. With Roman Reigns seemingly having no idea about it, some believe The Rock might be the one calling the shots behind the scenes. However, Sam Roberts thinks Tonga was referring to Sikoa as The Tribal Chief. The WWE personality explained his theory on his Notsam Wrestling podcast.

"The MFT Tama Tonga said: 'By orders of The Tribal Chief' after he took out Jimmy Uso. If Solo and Tama are still assuming that Roman Reigns is a part of The Bloodline, who is The Tribal Chief? Is it Solo Sikoa who is staking claim the way I read it? I think that Solo Sikoa considers himself The Tribal Chief. But at the same time, if they're expecting Roman Reigns to eventually return and be part of The Bloodline, wouldn't he still be The Tribal Chief? And then there are still others who think that The Rock, The Final Boss, is behind the scenes calling the shots. I think ultimately Solo will be revealed as the one who called that shot," he said.

The 40-year-old further discussed how the storyline could play out in the coming months.

"When Roman comes back there will be questions. I think maybe Solo thinks that Roman's gonna kinda fall in line and Roman does not and that's where the turn comes in. And eventually, do I think that The Rock will reveal himself as somebody who supports Solo's plan? Yes. Do I think The Rock will reveal himself as the one who's been pulling the puppet strings the entire time behind Solo Sikoa? No." [4:59 - 6:07]

Sam Roberts thinks a new star could join The Bloodline at WWE Backlash France

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga are set to square off against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a tag team match at WWE Backlash France. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested that another star could join The Bloodline at the premium live event.

Over the past few weeks, reports have suggested that Jacob Fatu has signed with the Stamford-based company. The WWE personality now believes that the 32-year-old will possibly make his debut on Saturday.

"We have The Bloodline versus Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at Backlash. Is this where another member of The Bloodline comes out? I think very possibly, right? All these rumors of Jacob Fatu too are just lingering everywhere. Is that where we see him? I hope so. It would be very, very exciting," Roberts said.

Many legends have praised Jacob Fatu for his work in MLW and expect him to become a top star in WWE. It would be interesting to see if the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion will join Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline.

Do you think Solo Sikoa considers himself the new Tribal Chief? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.