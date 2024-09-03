Top star curses on camera hours after WWE reportedly holds meeting to remind talent to follow TV-PG guidelines

A top WWE Superstar was seen cursing on camera on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The star in question is World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Before tonight's edition of RAW kicked off, a mandatory meeting was reportedly held by the Stamford-based promotion. As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the meeting was held to remind the talent that they shouldn't curse while on camera.

During RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther came out and boasted about his win over Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin. The PLE was one of the most successful events under the Triple H regime. Sami Zayn interrupted The Ring General and made it clear that he was coming for his title. As soon as Sami's music hit, Gunther seemed annoyed and uttered the words, "The f**k?????, SERIOUSLY????”

Check out his reaction below:

Gunther defended his World Heavyweight Title against The Viper Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin last weekend. He defeated the veteran in the main event of the night to retain the coveted belt. Fans are aware that he defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024 to win the championship.

Now that Sami Zayn is eyeing the title, his fans are hoping to see him become a world champion in the near future.

