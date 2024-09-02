WWE holds mandatory meeting ahead of RAW - Reports

WWE reportedly held a mandatory meeting ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. Tonight's show will feature the fallout from Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this past Saturday night.

According to a new report from PW Insider's, Mike Johnson, the promotion held a mandatory meeting for talent this afternoon ahead of RAW. The report stated that the meeting was held to reiterate to the talent that they were still technically on TV-PG programming and to not curse while they were on camera.

It was noted that the company did not list words that could not be said during the meeting, but it was just a reminder to the talent on the roster.

A major change has been made to the card for tonight's episode of RAW as well. Bronson Reed was scheduled to battle Sheamus and Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the former North American Champion tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be in action tonight.

A former champion is rumored to be Reed's replacement in the Triple Threat contest later tonight on WWE RAW.

SmackDown star compares Triple H and Shawn Michaels as WWE bookers

Baron Corbin recently compared Shawn Michaels and Triple H as bookers and noted that both legends were very similar.

The Lone Wolf spent some time in NXT before returning to the main roster, earlier this year. He was picked by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft and is currently in a tag team with Apollo Crews.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, Corbin spoke about The King of Kings and The Heartbreak Kid's roles as bookers. He noted that both former D-Generation X members were fairly similar in their approach and wanted the show to contain lots of action with dominant stars featured on television.

"I mean, I think the cool thing is they're fairly similar. They both have a similar mind for the show they're trying to create. They wanna have action. They wanna have car crashes. They wanna have dominant superstars. Guys that can hand out beatings and guys that can go. I think that's something that's really amazing," he said. [1:25 – 1:45]

You can check out the interview with Corbin in the video below:

WWE signed a 10-year deal with Netflix, and RAW will be making the jump from the USA Network to the streaming platform in January 2025.

