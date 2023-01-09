Top star feels he's worthy of being compared to John Cena

NXT star Grayson Waller feels he's worthy of being compared to 16-time world champion John Cena.

Ever since his NXT debut, Grayson Waller has been touted as the future of the company. Although he is yet to make his main roster debut after a year of plying his trade in NXT, it shouldn't be long before he is either on RAW or SmackDown.

Waller became the number one contender for the NXT Championship by winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Since then, he has been able to get under Bron Breakker's skin at every opportunity.

The Aussie star will challenge Breakker for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil. Prior to the biggest match of his career, Grayson Waller sat down for an interview with Steve Fall on The Ten Count. When asked about being compared to the likes of John Cena, he replied that it didn't bother him.

Waller added that unlike those who "freak out" at being compared to legends such as Cena, he knows that he's "there."

"I should be compared to those guys. It's not a stress at all," he said. "I know for some people — I see people here freaking out because they are getting put in these positions, and they're getting compared to people, and they don't know what to do. I already know I'm there. I've known that for a long time, and I'm finally getting to show that," Waller said. [H/T Fightful]

During the same interview, Grayson Waller made it clear that he doesn't care about the fans. In fact, he went as far as to say that he even throws fan mail into the trash.

"I don't need some 14-year-old kid to send me a letter going, 'Grayson Waller, you're so good.' I know I'm good, lad. I don't need to read this piece of paper. That goes straight into the trash. I don't even read that stuff anymore; it means absolutely nothing to me." [H/T Fightful]

John Cena returned to the ring on the final SmackDown of 2022

16-time world champion John Cena surprised fans when he announced himself as Kevin Owens' tag team partner against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the final SmackDown of the year on December 30.

Despite his last match coming in September 2021, Cena looked in good shape as he and Owens handed a rare loss to The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce on SmackDown.

The Cenation Leader last wrestled in SummerSlam 2021, where he was defeated by Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With his bout on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, John Cena has now completed the incredible feat of wrestling in at least one match in WWE since his debut in 2002.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller will have his work cut out for him as he looks to win his first title in NXT. Fans will have to wait and see if Waller will be able to dethrone Bron Breakker.

Do you think Grayson Waller is worthy of being compared to John Cena? Let us know in the comments section.

