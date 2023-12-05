Top star who got kicked out of RAW by Adam Pearce returns as the next world title challenger

Adam Pearce was forced to eject a certain top superstar from Monday Night RAW this week, only for him to return after the main event to seemingly become the next World Heavyweight Championship challenger.

The main event of RAW featured Seth Rollins defending the world title against "Main Event" Jey Uso. The match delivered in a big way, and Jey was close on multiple occasions to becoming World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins ultimately prevailed in the end.

However, post-match, Drew McIntyre, whom Adam Pearce kicked out of RAW earlier, returned to launch an assault on Jey Uso and Seth Rollins - simply stating, "The truth will set you free" as the show closed.

Expand Tweet

As for why Adam Pearce kicked him out, it was because Drew McIntyre attacked an already-injured Sami Zayn backstage after defeating him on RAW.

McIntyre showed no remorse to Sami Zayn even during their opening match when the latter seemingly suffered a knee injury. Rather than being classy, McIntyre took advantage of it and hit the Claymore for a ruthless win. That wasn't enough, as he launched an attack backstage.

As for the main event, McIntyre let his frustrations towards Jey Uso be known and seemingly put himself in the position of being the next world title contender.