Top star has issue with WWE bringing up word from his past during RAW

During the latest episode of RAW, WWE brought up a word that was associated with top star Dijak during his early days as a member of RETRIBUTION.

On the August 3, 2020, episode of the red brand, fans were confused and scared when a group of masked vigilantes appeared as they set the generator on fire. They were later revealed to be Dijak(fka T-Bar), Mace, Slapjack, Retaliation, and Reckoning. The group was collectively called RETRIBUTION and was led by Mustafa Ali.

WWE sent out a tweet after Rhea Ripley was attacked by several superstars. They wrote that everyone wants to take revenge against Ripley, however, they used the word RETRIBUTION instead of revenge.

"EVERYONE wants RETRIBUTION on Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE right now!!" WWE wrote via Twitter.

Dijak was quick to notice his former faction's name being used. He tweeted that the company could have used the word revenge instead of RETRIBUTION.

"You can use Revenge instead. It’s almost the exact same word," Dijak on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Who attacked Rhea Ripley during the latest WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez for a few weeks now. The Eradicator attacked Raquel three weeks ago. However, Raquel tried to take her revenge against Ripley in the last week's RAW, but the latter had The Judgment Day members by her side who made sure their teammate had the upper hand.

In the latest edition of the red brand, Raquel again tried to attack the Women's World Champion. During their altercation, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae joined the former tag team champion, but Ripley managed to stand her ground in the end.

Following the show, Ripley and Raquel took to Twitter in a war of words. You can read more about it here.

Fans want to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the duo and if Raquel will manage to dethrone the Women's World Champion if they face each other for a title match.

