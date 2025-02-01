Top star seemingly moves away from The Bloodline with latest WWE move

The Bloodline has captivated the WWE Universe for almost four years. The faction remains full of top superstars while associated with just as many, and that goes for the OG Bloodline and Solo Sikoa's version. With new members seemingly on the way, the Stamford-based promotion has possibly distanced a veteran star from The Bloodline in the latest Royal Rumble weekend change.

Sami Zayn first linked up with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos in May 2022, and later that same year they were joined by Solo Sikoa. Sami remained with The Bloodline until the Royal Rumble 2023, but reunited at Survivor Series last year, along with CM Punk, to help defeat Solo Siko's team inside WarGames. Zayn has been feuding with Drew McIntyre on RAW lately but is now focused on winning the Royal Rumble. He received a big pop at the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff event as Pat McAfee and Michael Cole introduced him.

The Underdog From The Underground is back, according to WWE. The company is back to billing Zayn by his previous nickname again, seeming to do away with The Honorary Uce. This is seen by some as what could be another sign of moving Sami away from the Bloodline saga as new members are expected to enter the storyline.

As seen below, Cole introduced Sami by his previous moniker today and touted him for a potential Royal Rumble win. Zayn also expressed a desire to win tomorrow and had a run-in with Drew McIntyre.

"The next guest is a man, who many believe, myself included, could be a real dark horse in the Royal Rumble tomorrow. He is The Underdog from The Underground... ladies and gentlemen, Sami Zayn," Michael Cole said. [From 23:48 to 24:03]

Sami will be entering the WWE Royal Rumble for the seventh time on Saturday. He previously worked the eponymous match in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

