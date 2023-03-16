Top star could shock the world and align with The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39, according to WWE legend (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently spoke about the possibility of Kevin Owens shocking the world by joining forces with The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Though Reigns has come across as invincible so far, fans believe The American Nightmare could finally end his historic title reign in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

However, both Teddy Long and Bill Apter predicted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast that the match could end controversially, with Reigns winning.

The former SmackDown Manager also explained how Kevin Owens could play a catalyst in The Tribal Chief coming up on top.

Long mentioned how KO always fell short in big matches and could use that frustration to turn to the dark side. He added that Paul Heyman could "get in his ear" to convince him to align with The Bloodline.

"Well, you always got Kevin Owens there. A guy who's always been there but somebody keeps interfering and stopping him from making it. So maybe he might be tired of it. Heyman may get in his ear. We just don't know, you know, but Kevin is just like every other hungry wrestler, he wants to make it to the top and certainly if he aligns with The Bloodline and Paul Heyman, he'll go the the top," said Teddy Long. (5:40 - 6:04)

Kevin Owens took out The Bloodline after this week's WWE RAW went off the air

Over the last few weeks, Kevin Owens has been involved in a mini-feud with Solo Sikoa. The two clashed in a Street Fight at this week's WWE RAW, where Sikoa defeated KO, thanks to some timely assistance from his stablemates, The Usos.

Though fans watching from home saw Owens taking a beating as the show ended, those in attendance witnessed him getting back on his feet and taking down the stable.

Just when Solo Sikoa set up a table in the ring to lay down KO, the latter stood up and put the Bloodline member through the table instead.

Though it's unlikely, it remains to be seen if Teddy Long's speculation about Kevin Owens aligning with The Bloodline in WWE becomes a reality anytime soon.

