Top stars of WWE's first RAW Tier List of 2021 revealed

Last week, Ryan Satin of FOX Sports unveiled the first WWE SmackDown Tier List of 2021, with two of the company's top champions holding A+ grades. The first-ever RAW Tier List of 2021 has just arrived, and the results may surprise some WWE fans.

On the list, the stars of WWE's Red Brand are ranked from A+ for the company's biggest stars, down to F for 24/7 title chasers. Stars currently absent from WWE television, such as Naomi and Becky Lynch, will not be added to the rankings while they are away.

Unsurprisingly, current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is at the top of the first WWE RAW Tier List. At his side with an A+ rating are Randy Orton and The Fiend, who are both currently engaged in one of WWE's biggest feuds.

To what could be in shock move to some WWE fans, current RAW Women's Champion Asuka is not an A+ Superstar on the list. She is an A-grade star alongside AJ Styles and Alexa Bliss. However, her fellow WWE Women's Tag Team Championship holder Charlotte Flair is an A+ star.

A former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion gets an F rating

Down on the grade, F tier is former Heavy Machinery star Tucker, who turned on his partner Otis at Hell in a Cell, where he helped The Miz win the Money in the Bank Contract.

Tucker is joined by multiple other WWE Superstars, including Dabba-Kato and Humberto Carillo. These stars, and former RAW Tag Team Champion Erik of the Viking Raiders, received an F grade in the ranking.