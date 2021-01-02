Top stars of WWE's first SmackDown Tier List of 2021 revealed

Fox Sports has revealed their rankings for the first WWE SmackDown Tier List of 2021. The Tier List ranks the Superstars of WWE's SmackDown and RAW separately. It also tracks the stars' status on their respective shows.

Ryan Satin of Fox Sports posted the list on his Twitter page. He's one of the top wrestling journalists in the industry today, so his rankings of WWE Superstars carry some weight. On the tier list, the stars of the blue brand are ranked with grades from F, meaning WWE 24/7 Championship contender, up to A+, which is reserved for the biggest stars in the company.

Where does your favorite @WWE Superstar fall in our first-ever #SmackDown Tier List? @RyanSatin breaks it down! pic.twitter.com/ppdslXeke6 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2021

It may come as no surprise that current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks top the list, as both are ranked as A+ Superstars.

Just underneath the top stars, with an A rating, are Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and the longest-reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley.

A WWE Legend gets an F rating in the Tier List

Mickie James on WWE RAW

The Tier List both showcases the best stars on the roster and points to the competitors who are struggling. Around the middle of the list with a C rating are former WWE SmackDown Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Riott Squad also has a C rating.

Way down the bottom of the rankings are Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, and Mickie James. James hasn't been seen on WWE television since September, and she was not chosen for a brand during the 2020 WWE Draft. But she is set to appear on the upcoming WWE RAW Legends Night. Clearly, WWE still recognizes her remarkable career.