Top superstar brings back old gimmick after 6 years at recent WWE show

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin rolled back the years at NXT Gold Rush tonight. He brought back his original gimmick in the company, becoming 'The Lone Wolf' once again.

Corbin main-evented night two of NXT Gold Rush, challenging Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. He may have failed to capture the title, but fans were left buzzing after hearing his old theme song on WWE television for the first time since mid-2017.

The former Money in the Bank winner made his entrance to 'Superhuman' by CFO$, which was memorable for the motorcycle sounds at the start. Baron Corbin used the song throughout his time in NXT and his first year on the main roster before it was changed during his run with the briefcase.

Check it out below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps The Lone Wolf version of Baron Corbin is back The Lone Wolf version of Baron Corbin is back 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/XWWbL6PUmW

Despite The Lone Wolf dominating the match, Carmelo Hayes defeated Baron Corbin to retain the NXT Title. This continues his impressive reign as the brand's top champion, and it will be interesting to be seen what's next for Him.

As for Corbin, the future is wide open. He remains a free agent and can show up on RAW or SmackDown at any given time. Hopefully, WWE finds a good spot for him to showcase his strengths.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes