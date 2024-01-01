Top WWE champion who challenged Brock Lesnar sends a 5-word message following an ultra-successful year in 2023

There is hardly a WWE Superstar who can claim they had a better year in 2023 than Gunther, and the Intercontinental Champion did not shy away from boasting.

The Imperium Leader became one of the biggest names on Monday Night RAW this past year. He pushed the Intercontinental Championship into the same conversations as the world titles held by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Gunther's biggest achievement saw him become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the promotion's history, and he is widely hailed for bringing back the title's past glory.

Many in the WWE Universe have labeled him the best champion across all brands, owing to his memorable title defenses on the red brand every other week. He was involved in compelling title feuds with several top superstars on RAW, which saw all his challengers elevate their positions.

Gunther recently took to Instagram to share a video of his biggest moments in the promotion this year. He used an arrogant caption for the post, demanding to know if anyone had a better year than him.

"Who had a better 2023?," wrote Gunther.

WWE fans flooded the comments to congratulate the Imperium Leader for a successful year. The champion recently welcomed his son and has seemingly taken time off to be with his family.

Gunther reveals Brock Lesnar could be his "end boss" in WWE

A potential clash between Gunther and Brock Lesnar has been widely dubbed as a dream bout. The Intercontinental Champion recently discussed the possibility of locking horns with the Beast Incarnate and labeled the latter as his final boss. He was quoted as saying:

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too," he said.

Brock Lesnar last appeared at SummerSlam, where he faced Cody Rhodes in the final match of their epic trilogy. The Beast was defeated in the battle and put over the American Nightmare by acknowledging him as a formidable opponent.

Many fans hope to see something similar transpire on Monday Night RAW if the creative team books Brock Lesnar and Gunther in a title feud on the road to WrestleMania 40.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.