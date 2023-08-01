Top WWE champion gets a new nickname during RAW

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton is currently at the peak of her NXT Women's Championship reign. Well, the company left no stone unturned to carry that image by pushing her with a new nickname on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 24-year-old star recently successfully defended her women's title at NXT Great American Bash in a submission match against Thea Hail. The contest closing moment saw Chase U's Andre throw in the towel to protect Hail and suffer a loss at the hands of the champion via technical submission.

This is the second time Stratton defeated the Chase U member during her NXT Women's title defense. Since the champion is on her incredible stint, WWE heavily pushed her on the latest episode of RAW.

Stratton was featured in a full promo package video that surrounded her and was also introduced as 'The Blockbuster Blonde.' The newly dubbed nickname was inspired by the latest Barbie movie, where Tiffany Stratton appeared on the screen and asked the fans if they were expecting a plastic doll.

The video package by WWE will surely boost Tiffany Stratton's status ahead of her time in the company.

Imperium member sent a one-word message to Tiffany Stratton after her WWE NXT title defense

As mentioned earlier, The Blockbuster Blonde took home the victory at the Great American Bash over Thea Hail. In the aftermath of the bout, Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser sent a one-word message to Stratton.

The 24-year-old star also posted a backstage picture of herself showcasing her attire from the bout with her NXT Women's Championship. Taking to Instagram, Kaiser commented on the champion's post for being a spectacle in the ring.

"Warrior," Kaiser wrote.

Kaiser and Stratton are rumored to be in a real-life relationship, as the duo has often been spotted outside WWE. Irrespective of that, the champion is undoubtedly impacting her dominance with a push from the company.

