Top WWE champion has one-word response to major accusations

WWE has been building some intriguing storylines over the past few weeks. NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has become a part of one such angle after Carmelo Hayes accused him on Tuesday night. The Mad Dragon responded to the accusations with a one-word reaction on Twitter.

Trick Williams was ambushed backstage on NXT television a couple of months ago, and the storyline suggested someone close to him was the attacker. However, Lexis King was put in the limelight, as Carmelo Hayes believed that he was the one who attacked his friend.

Hayes and King faced off at NXT Deadline, and The A-Champion defeated the heel. Following the match, King revealed that he wasn’t the attacker. Later in the night, Carmelo Hayes was attacked in a backstage segment.

Things heated up on the latest edition of NXT during a segment involving Ilja Dragunov and his next challenger, Trick Williams. Melo interrupted the two men and accused Dragunov of attacking him and Williams.

The WWE NXT Champion rejected the claims during the segment. He then took to Twitter to react with a one-word response to Hayes’ accusations.

"seriously?" wrote Dragunov.

Carmelo Hayes blasted Trick Willaims with the NXT Championship by mistake in the final moments of the segment. He later claimed on social media that he had no reason to lie.

Carmelo Hayes will make his WWE SmackDown debut on Friday night

Carmelo Hayes is currently neck-deep in one of the most intriguing storylines on NXT. He looks like the main suspect in the attack on Trick Williams but has pointed fingers at other superstars over the past several weeks.

While Hayes has much to deal with on NXT, he will make his SmackDown debut on Friday night. He will face his former rival, Grayson Waller, when appearing on the WWE main roster for a big match.

Hayes will be part of the tournament to crown the next challenger for the United States Championship, which Logan Paul currently holds. However, the WWE creative team could hand him a loss so he can finish his storylines on Tuesday night before moving to the main roster.

