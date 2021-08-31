Top WWE commentator offers Adam Cole a job

While Pat McAfee may be recovering from COVID-19, he still had the energy to take a shot at a rival in Adam Cole, whose WWE contract expired this past Friday, August 28th. McAfee hilariously offered Cole a job as an assistant on his radio show.

Pat McAfee and Adam Cole had one of the best feuds in NXT during 2020. The feud culminated in two matches. The first was a one-on-one bout at NXT Takeover XXX, while the second was a WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020. Cole was victorious over McAfee on both occasions.

The former NXT Champion's future has been the hottest topic in pro wrestling at the moment, as his contract with WWE expired last week. McAfee, however, decided to take a shot at Cole by offering him a job as an assistant for his radio show.

"Hey @AdamColePro.. consider this tweet a legit contract offer to be @tyschmit & @BostonConnr's assistant. $22,000 a year. No benefits but you'll be able to build your resume. Will need to know your answer sooner than later," said McAfee.

Pat McAfee will be off SmackDown for some time while Adam Cole's future is uncertain

Pat McAfee announced on August 25th that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which means he will be off television for some time. Last week, WWE used Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves and WWE Superstar Kevin Owens at the commentary table in place of McAfee.

Adam Cole's WWE contract situation has been a hot topic of discussion as it expired this past Friday, August 28th. On Monday, both Fightful Select and PWInsider had reports regarding Adam Cole no longer being an employee of WWE and is now a free agent.

Should Adam Cole decide to re-sign with WWE, there is a built-in feud with Pat McAfee on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Pat McAfee taking shots at Adam Cole while he's a free agent? Would you like to see Cole re-sign with the WWE and continue the feud or join elsewhere? Sound off in the comments section!

