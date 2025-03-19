Top WWE heel sends a heartfelt message following RAW

A top WWE heel from RAW delivered a heartwarming message to his followers on social media. The star had to break character since moments like what happened over the past week don't happen often.

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser has been one of the red brand's top villains alongside Gunther. Kaiser has had a memorable singles run so far, feuding with stars such as Sheamus, Bron Breakker, Penta, and more.

During WWE's recent European tour as part of The Road to WrestleMania, the 34-year-old star performed in his home country of Germany. He defeated Austin Theory on Saturday in a house show at Westfalenhalle in Dortmund. He also beat Grayson Waller the following day inside the ZAG Arena in Hannover.

Ludwig Kaiser honed his skills at Westside Xtreme Wrestling in Gelsenkirchen, which is 40 minutes away from Dortmund. He's also billed from Hannover, so it's a definite homecoming for the German superstar. He even worked as a babyface during the event, prompting him to write a heartfelt message on X (fka Twitter):

"You can rely on me! I have the best support behind me. Thank you," wrote Kaiser. [Translated from German]

While WWE had no plans to turn Ludwig Kaiser face, he was allowed to work as a babyface on his return to Germany.

Ludwig Kaiser thinks he'll be getting his big moment in WWE soon

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet last month, Ludwig Kaiser was asked about the progression of his career in WWE. Kaiser acknowledged that he has a strong feeling about finally having a big moment soon.

"I think that it’s definitely there. We’re moving towards it 100%. Being in the biggest and best company in the world when it comes to professional wrestling also means that you are facing the biggest and best competition in the world," Kaiser said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Despite the loss to Penta in a No Holds Barred match on RAW, Ludwig Kaiser continued to get more screen time. It's only a matter of time before he breaks through and possibly wins the Intercontinental Championship.

