WWE fans potentially forcing major creative change for Ludwig Kaiser - Reports

The WWE Universe is embracing Ludwig Kaiser more than ever. Kaiser's high-profile relationship with Tiffany Stratton has helped generate buzz, but the Imperium member has been praised for breaking out in the Netflix Era. Sources have just revealed potential plans for Kaiser on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The A-Plus Specimen turned heel one year before joining WWE in 2017. Kaiser and Stratton previously kept their relationship private, but the Imperium member and the WWE Women's Champion went more public as of late, and this, combined with Kaiser's natural charisma, has grown his popularity.

The German grappler just returned home for non-televised events, beating Austin Theory on Saturday in Dortmund, and Grayson Waller in Hannover on Sunday. The 34-year-old received immense babyface fan praise and delivered post-match speeches on his return to his native country.

Ad

Trending

Kaiser could be turning babyface on WWE TV in the next couple of weeks while the company runs overseas episodes until March 31. Fightful Select added that Ludwig has remained a heel over the years, but is now embracing the babyface role, at least on live events.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Backstage sources report that Kaiser's babyface European Elegance is just being used for non-televised live events on the ongoing Road to WrestleMania overseas tour, but certain aspects like specific crowd reactions could help calibrate the week-to-week status of Kaiser's character. It was noted that Kaiser is not expected to imminently work on TV as a babyface, but that could change.

Tonight's loaded live RAW from Brussels saw a heel Kaiser lose a No Holds Barred match to Penta. However, the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion was booked differently to start the tour by taking on the babyface role against A-Town Down Under in their matches.

Ad

WWE RAW's updated lineup for next week

World Wrestling Entertainment will present next week's RAW live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is the updated lineup:

CM Punk will appear live after this week's absence

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will appear ahead of WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso and a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Ad

Next Monday's RAW will air on Netflix at 4 pm ET instead of the usual 8 pm timeslot. The episode will air live, as this week's show from Brussels did.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback